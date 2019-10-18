Emilee Adams and Christian Karatau will compete on the overseas circuit for the first when they roll their arms on the high-octane lanes of Melbourne, Australia, early next year.

The Hastings teenagers know even if they don't topple too many pins they'll be sure to strike a memorable pose for the New Zealand Under-21 contingent to bolster their dossier.


You could say it's not how Emilee Adams bowls in the tenpin lanes but how she rolls in the game of life that captures the imagination.

A victim of bullying ever since she entered the mainstream education system, Adams

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.