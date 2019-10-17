The All Blacks' humility off the field has been a highlight of their Rugby World Cup in Japan, and they continue to raise the bar.

A candid photo posted to the All Blacks' Instagram account showed the team unpacking their own bags after arriving in Beppu.

It quickly captured the attention of fans.

While I'll be rooting for Ireland on Saturday to beat these guys, I do think the picture speaks volumes. pic.twitter.com/jSYBrnLqkT — Tim Rice (@drtimrice) October 17, 2019

The act of packing, and unpacking bags onto the team bus is an example of showing that no person is bigger than the team.

"I do think the picture speaks volumes," said Twitter user Tim Rice. "If you want to go fast, go alone, if you want to go far, go together."

"Humbleness and teamwork, a brutal combination," an Instagram user posted.

On tour in Japan, the All Blacks have been seen dining out, performing music and dancing on television shows.

The All Blacks also won praise following their win over Namibia, with Namibian players and staff lauding the team for their show of sportsmanship during - and after - their Pool B clash.

Fullback Ben Smith revealed how the All Blacks insisted on visiting the Namibian changing rooms to check in with their players, most of whom are still amateurs.

"It was a good demonstration of why you play footy - catching up with them after the game in the changing room," Smith said.

"Some of them have jobs that they work nine to five and I think they were just excited to get out there and be involved in a World Cup.

"That's the beauty of the game, to get in the changing room and to share a drink with them and have a bit of a yarn and a catchup on how they're enjoying the tournament and what it means to them to be here. It brings a bit of perspective to the game and what it's all about."

The teams were also seen bowing to the packed Tokyo crowd shortly after the final whistle.