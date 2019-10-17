COMMENT:

Ireland, as it turns out, didn't do themselves any favours by beating the All Blacks last November.

They planted their foot in history: got their chalk mark scrawled on the wall that said for the second time they had beaten the mighty All Blacks.

It brought a short, glorious cause for celebration. It brought a night of great craic and hopes of something more – the promise that Ireland were edging past New Zealand as the team to beat at the Rugby World Cup.

For that brief moment in time, Ireland had everyone's attention: they were the team that

