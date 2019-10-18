Rhythm, as it would happen, runs through Richie Mo'unga's genes.

Mo'unga has played a mere 14 tests, starting only half, but his on-field rhythm right now is obvious. His see-and-do rhythm helped carry the Crusaders to three successive titles and that same rhythm pushed him into starting the All Blacks' World Cup quarter-final against Ireland in Tokyo this weekend.

Where Mo'unga the young aspiring playmaker once asked Dan Carter to pose with him for a fan picture after the 2008 Super Rugby final, here he is now preparing to walk in his idol's shoes on the grandest of global stages.

