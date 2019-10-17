The All Blacks have sprung few surprises in their line-up to play Ireland in their Rugby World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

As expected, Brodie Retallick starts despite only playing 30 minutes at the World Cup so far, while Jack Goodhue gets the nod ahead of Ryan Crotty and Sonny Bill Williams despite a similar lack of gametime.

Richie Mo'unga starts at first-five with Beauden Barrett at fullback as the All Blacks retain their dual playmaking options, while Codie Taylor is perhaps the one slight surprise in the starting XV, edging out Dane Coles for the starting hooker berth.

On the bench, Jordie Barrett is selected ahead of Ben Smith as the utility back option.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen explained his side.

"We feel we've selected a great mixture of talent in our 23, who are in great form, and the squad includes many players who have a lot of Rugby World Cup knockout match experience. Together with our experienced management team, that brings a deep understanding of what is needed to get the job done.

"There's a lot of energy and excitement in the team which is normal for this stage of the tournament where the winner takes all. It will add extra pressure to both sides.

"Past Rugby World Cup history is important because of the positive or negative experiences you've had. But ultimately it is what happens on the day that counts."

Hansen added that all 31 players had been fit and available for selection, which was an added bonus in this stage of the tournament.

"This is a great reflection on the players themselves and the staff who have done a great job getting them through the pool play phase of the tournament. We are very happy where the team is at at this stage and it feels like the team is right where it needs to be for what will be a physical and fiercely-fought encounter."

Ireland name their team at 8.00pm.

All Blacks team to face Ireland:

Beauden Barrett, Sevu Reece, Jack Goodhue, Anton Lienert-Brown, George Bridge, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith, Kieran Read, Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody.

Reserves: Dane Coles, Ofa Tuungafasi, Angus Ta'avao, Scott Barrett, Matt Todd, TJ Perenara, Sonny Bill Williams, Jordie Barrett.