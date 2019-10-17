Unable to pull off an upset victory over Wales at the Rugby World Cup, Uruguay are causing problems elsewhere.

Two players from the Uruguay rugby team were caught on camera tackling a staff member and damaging property at a nightclub in Japan during a drinking session which followed their final pool game of the World Cup.

Police are investigating the alleged assault having questioned players before they left Japan earlier this week.

The group of players visited BaconEgg nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning after suffering a 35-13 loss to Wales and ultimately failing to make the tournament quarter-finals.

Advertisement

As seen in security footage of the incident, one player tackled a staff member leaving him with a minor back injury.

Security camera footage of the alleged assault. Photo / BaconEgg

Several other players were seen spilling drinks on DJ equipment, punching walls and mirrors, and tearing apart a stuffed bear.

The club, which has been closed since the incident, is considering filing a criminal complaint.

Broken mirror at the nightclub. Photo / BaconEgg

Torn stuffed bear at the nightclub. Photo / BaconEgg

Meanwhile, a senior official from the tournament has visited the club and apologised on behalf of the team's behaviour.

"Even if it happened in their private time, their behaviour is regrettable. As the organising committee of the host country, we hope to address it in good faith," a committee official said.

The Uruguay team won one game and lost three at the World Cup, finishing last in their group.

BaconEgg expects to reopen later today.