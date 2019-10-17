COMMENT:

There will be concern about Brodie Retallick's match fitness for the quarter-final against Ireland.

I have none and I'm also super confident the All Blacks will progress past Ireland, who have become their bogey team.

It's Ireland who have suffered a loss in the pool play, not the All Blacks. It's Ireland who will have a few doubts, not the All Blacks.

Advertisement

Retallick is back and he will lead the go-forward. Beauden Barrett has had more time to get over his niggling lower leg injury which will increase his ability to attack the line. These are great signs and will change the tempo of the game in New Zealand's favour.

All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Retallick is one of those players who shows no vulnerability. At the Chiefs I know this even extends to his attitude during the hot summer training, where he shuns the water bottle as a sign of his tough attitude. He is so highly respected for what he does on and off the field.

I remember my partner (Chiefs prop Aidan Ross) saying Retallick won't drink a lot of water during the hot summer training sessions because he is mentally tough.

He doesn't think he is thirsty. It's one of those mental mind games. He doesn't show any weakness. He's a very professional player.

Yes, he's had only 30 minutes against Namibia since the injury against South Africa in late July, and there is no substitute for match time.

Brodie Retallick on the rampage against Namibia. Photo / Photosport

He will be a bit nervous himself without the momentum of much play behind him. But he is so mentally and physically strong he will always step up and do his job well.

With this being such a big game, he will be fizzing. He will get the job done. You know that. The All Blacks had a great win over South Africa and scored a lot of points in their other pool games. Ireland will have a lot of trouble dealing with the All Blacks' confidence.

With Ireland's recent record against New Zealand, the All Blacks attitude will be spot on.

I don't blame people for being nervous about Ireland but they haven't had the best pool play.

Advertisement

The All Blacks are playing well across the park, from one to 23.

Ireland will put up a few more high balls to test the wingers, even though we know how physical they can be up front and how they like to dominate possession through that.

But the All Blacks are connected in defence and attack. They have this game covered.