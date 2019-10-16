COMMENT:

The pleasantries are out the way and it's time for the real Rugby World Cup to start - lose and you'll have to wait another four years for a tilt at the Webb Ellis trophy.

And, say what you like about the Irish and their recent form, they possess the firepower to knock the All Blacks out.

There's no doubt in my mind that the All Blacks would have preferred a quarter-final meeting with Japan or Scotland. Yes, you want to play the best en route to the final but if you have an opportunity to avoid some of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.