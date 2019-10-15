The pool stages of the Rugby World Cup are over, and only eight teams remain in the hunt for the Webb Ellis Cup. Throughout the tournament so far, there's been plenty of individual brilliance on show. Christopher Reive brings you the form players of the pool stages.

1. Jefferson Poirot (France)

As trusted a player as you could hope to call upon if you need an opposition ball runner taken to ground. In three outings for Les Bleus, Poirot has made every tackle he's attempted. His physicality has been an important part of the French game, providing a platform for his backs to launch from.

2. Julian Montoya (Argentina)

His reliability at the lineout is a luxury many other sides have not had, he's got a great knack for finding the try line, and his strength has been well utilised in both attack and defence.

3. Levan Chilachava (Georgia)

Georgia is known for their scrummaging and Chilachava anchored a characteristic Georgian performance at the set piece. He worked hard in every area of the game and was rewarded with a couple of tries during his campaign.

4. Scott Barrett (New Zealand)

An absolute workhorse, Barrett has stepped up in all areas of the game. He's been strong at set pieces, defended well, gotten stuck into the breakdown and been tough to bring down with ball in hand.

5. Maro Itoje (England)

Itoje has been the form player of the competition so far - despite only featuring in two matches at the tournament. The English lock has secured seven turnovers, worked tirelessly at the breakdown, put his hand up for plenty of carries and has been extremely reliable at the set piece.

6. Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

Dominant at the breakdown, a constant threat with ball in hand and reliable on the defensive end of the park, Savea has been as good, and consistent, as expected.

Ardie Savea has been a force in the back row for the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

7. Pieter Labuschagne (Japan)

In an era seemingly focused on the attacking side of the football, it's been nice to see an unflappable defensive presence on the pitch. The Japanese captain has been a brick wall in defence, setting the bar for his side to match. You only have to look as far as the side's performance against Ireland to see the impact he has for his team.

8. CJ Stander (Ireland)

Active across the park, Stander doesn't shy away from the contact areas of the game. A willing ball carrier and physical tackler, he's made his mark on both sides of the ball.

9. Damian Stevens (Namibia)

Sure, Namibia didn't come close to winning a game, but Stevens' individual performance during the tournament caught a lot of eyes. Particularly in Namibia's match against the All Blacks, Stevens impressed with his ball distribution, kicking game and willingness to attack the line.

Namibia halfback Damian Stevens was impressive during pool play. Photo / Photosport

10. Yu Tamura (Japan)

The leading point scorer of the tournament so far, Tamura has been the conductor of the Japanese attack which has surprised many. Tamura's vision in open play, coupled with his ability from the kicking tee, has been a big feature of Japan's charge to the knockout stages.

Once upon a time, Radradra was tearing up the NRL for the Parramatta Eels. Now, he's putting his free-running, hard-nosed style of play to full use in the 15-man game. If Fiji is ever lacking inspiration in attack, Radradra has stepped up to try and make something happen and – more often than not – he was able to do just that.

12. Anton Lienert-Brown (New Zealand)

Lienert-Brown has taken his Super Rugby form for the Chiefs into the international arena. The ever-reliable midfielder has impressed both on attack and defence with his decision-making and positioning.

13. Garry Ringrose (Ireland)

Ringrose has played his role well so far through the tournament. Well positioned and strong on the defensive end, he's been among the team's top tacklers. On attack, he's been running good, strong lines and carried the ball with intent.

Josh Adams has scored five tries for Wales at the World Cup. Photo / Photosport

14. Josh Adams (Wales)

In the most tightly contested position, Adams beats out Kotaro Matsushima (Japan), Cheslin Kolbe (South Africa) and Jordie Barrett (New Zealand) for the spot. Adams leads the tournament in both try scoring (5) and clean breaks (13). He generally makes things happen when he gets the ball in his hands.

15. Dane Haylett-Petty (Australia)

While the Wallabies have been far from convincing so far during the tournament, Haylett-Petty has been superb – and he's only started two of four games; once at fullback. But his kicking game and attacking prowess have been a massive asset for the side, making him a clear choice to start in the knockout stage.