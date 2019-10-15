Kayla Cullen's future with the Silver Ferns looks bleaker than ever.

But not in the eyes of head coach Noeline Taurua who believes the door is still open, despite the 27-year-old's recent move across the ditch.

Having signed with the New South Wales Swifts to play in the 2020 Super netball league, Cullen sacrificed her Silver Ferns eligibility and would now need to apply for dispensation from Netball New Zealand should she wish to return to the black dress.

The luxury to play both in Australia and for the Ferns has so far only been granted to captain Laura Langman and veteran shooter Maria Folau.

Admitting she hadn't had any conversations with Cullen since, Taurua remained positive that the 2015 World Cup silver medallist wasn't lost to the New Zealand side.

"Even though she is playing in the Australian system, all eyes will be on her," Taurua said at a Silver Ferns training session in Auckland. "She's still young and she won't be lost to us.

"It's just about getting the timing right as to whether she comes back or not, but I still see her in the mix."

Cullen struggled to impress Taurua when she returned to full fitness after suffering a persistent knee injury which had previously ruled her out of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Missing out on selection for the 2019 Netball World Cup squad, Cullen packed her bags and moved to Australia joining fiance and former Warriors star Shaun Johnson.

Currently living in Sydney, she said she looked forward to playing a season in Australia.

"I love living in Sydney and buy into the vision [Swifts coach] Briony and her team have," Cullen said in a statement.

"They've had an amazing 2019 and I know they want to go better again in 2020, which makes me very excited."

Meanwhile, Folau could be calling time on her netball career sooner than expected, having not signed to a franchise for the 2020 Super Netball season.

The 32-year-old is still available for Ferns selection until the end of January's Quad Series in England but could announce her pending retirement as early as next month at the conclusion of the Constellation Cup.

Unsure herself of Folau's plans, Taurua said they were taking things one campaign at a time.

"To be honest, I'm not too sure [what Maria's plans are]," she said. "I've got her in this mix here and I'm just taking it series by series and not putting the pressure on.

"I know that she's really enjoyed her time here and that the environment is something that has been successful and obviously her contribution to netball has been amazing.

"We'll just take it one step at a time and then she'll make the decisions when it's right for her."