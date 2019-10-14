COMMENT:

Forget the controversial dismissal of players during these World Cup games in Japan.

Ireland have been robbed before the quarter-final with New Zealand has even kicked off in Tokyo.

The three-game ban on midfielder Bundee Aki is the tournament's lowest point outside of the human tragedy caused by a massive typhoon.

Aki's ban is an injustice which hurts the tournament's credibility. It reeks of cold-hearted dogma.

I don't believe Aki should even have been sent off against Samoa, for an alleged high shoulder-first tackle on Ulupano Seuteni.

But however it played out on the field, there was time for

