Current heavyweight boxing champion Andy Ruiz Jr has lost a huge amount of weight ahead of his title defence against Anthony Joshua.

Ruiz stunned Joshua with a knockout victory in June to become the first Mexican to win a heavyweight world title, as he picked up the WBA, IBF, and WBO belts.

The rematch is set for Saudi Arabia on December 7.

Ruiz Jr posted a video and image on Instagram showing his dramatic weight loss before the fight.

"I will arrive in better condition. Lighter, faster and more powerful," he told ESPN Deportes recently.

Ruiz Jr was a late call-up for the Joshua fight and went into the bout weighing in at 122kg, after previously fighting Joseph Parker at 116kg for his only other title fight.