All Blacks coach Steve Hansen's Canterbury lifestyle block is up for sale, as the coach is said to be moving to Japan to take up a new coaching role after the Rugby World Cup.

Hansen will be selling his home by auction a day before the World Cup final.

The listing describes it as a "incomparable contemporary masterpiece" that impresses from the moment you arrive.

Th house has five bedrooms, a media room and an award-winning kitchen. It also features extensive outdoor living areas, swimming pool included.

It sits on 2.78ha of land, with gardens and a paddock, a short 20-minute drive from the Christchurch CBD.

White walls and neutral flooring give it a modern decor.

The property won a New Zealand Master Builder of the Year Gold Award in 2016, for a new home over $2 million.

The Kitchen won the New Zealand Master Builder of the Year Lifestyle Award for Heart of the Home Kitchen.

The house was built in 2016 and has a RV of $2,625,000.

It'll go for auction by Ray White Town & Lifestyle on November 1, at 11am, unless sold prior.