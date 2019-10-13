Scotland face a nervous wait to find out if their crucial World Cup clash against Japan will still go ahead.

World Rugby announced that the Canada v Namibia match in Kamaishi will be cancelled due to Typhoon Hagibis on safety grounds, while two of today's other matches (USA v Tonga and Wales v Uruguay) will continue as scheduled.

Tournament organisers will decide for the rest of today if the Scotland v Japan match will go ahead after inspecting the damage from the typhoon and checking the safety and transport situation. World Rugby must make a call six hours before kickoff.

The governing body said it is optimistic that the rest of today's matches will go ahead.

"We remain optimistic that Sunday's remaining matches will go ahead as scheduled in Kumamoto, Hanazono and Yokohama, which are much further south and therefore outside of the impact of the storm conditions this morning," World Rugby Chief Operating Officer and Tournament Director Alan Gilpin said in a statement.

The fate of the Scotland v Japan match is the main match that is drawing interest, with the result determining who will join Ireland in the quarter-finals of Pool A. It will also determine who will face the All Blacks next.

That match is scheduled to kickoff in Yokohama at 11.45pm (NZT).

The typhoon was one of the most powerful storms to hit Japan in decades and has wreaked havoc across the country.

World Rugby said safety is the number one concern when deciding on these matches.