Canada and Namibia have had their respective Rugby World Cup campaigns cut short, with their clash this afternoon cancelled due to Typhoon Hagibis.

World Rugby announced this morning that due to a level five evacuation order remaining operational following the typhoon the match in Kamaishi had been called off on safety grounds.

Typhoon Hagibis was one of the most powerful storms to hit Japan in decades and has caused landslides and flooding in the vicinity of the stadium in Kamaishi and along access roads to the venue following torrential rain throughout the night.

It's the third game to be cancelled due to the storm, following the All Blacks' match against Italy and England's clash against France.

UPDATE: Namibia v Canada cancelled at #RWC2019



Owing to the evacuation order following #TyphoonHagibis the Pool B match between Namibia and Canada in Kamaishi has been cancelled. https://t.co/chKlsEaGuB — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 12, 2019

