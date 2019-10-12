A heady ride by in-form jockey Rosie Myers paved the way for Awapuni galloper Secret Allure to add further black type to a burgeoning pedigree page when she stormed home from near last to capture the Gr.3 Rich Hill Stud Taranaki Breeders' Stakes (1400m) at Hawera.

The Lisa Latta-trained four-year-old was having just her third run back in her current campaign after closing out a three-year-old season that saw her successful at stakes level on two occasions while also finishing a meritorious fourth in the Gr.1 New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m) behind Media Sensation.

A powerful burst for third over 1200m at New Plymouth at her last start earmarked her as one to watch in yesterday's weight-for-age contest for the fillies and mares although she started on the fourth line of betting behind hot favourite Queen Of Diamonds.

A tardy beginning saw the Zacinto mare settle at the rear of the fifteen-horse field with Myers content to let her find her feet before asking her for any sort of effort.

Surrounded by a wall of horses approaching the home turn, Myers gambled on an inside run which finally appeared at the 200m as Secret Allure jostled her way into space. Asked to sprint by Myers, the reaction was instantaneous as Secret Allure dashed to the leaders before bursting away to win by just over a length from Matamata visitor Livin' On A Prayer.

"I got in a bit of a pickle around the turn with a few horses coming back on me," Myers said.

"I had the horse underneath me though and was able to get the gaps when they came.

"She just flew didn't she."

Latta confirmed that her charge would now be set for the Gr.2 Coupland's Bakeries Mile (1600m) at Riccarton on November 13.

"I said to Rosie that as we were drawn wide that she was a better horse ridden a bit quieter and not to be the widest runner, to ride her for a bit of luck," Latta said.

"I think the main aim will be the Coupland's Mile although the Thompson Handicap (Gr.3, 1600m) at Trentham in a fortnight could be her next run."

Secret Allure has now won five of her 19 starts and just over $218,000 in prizemoney.

- NZ Racing Desk