As if World Rugby weren't getting enough backlash about Typhoon Hagibis - now the Rugby World Cup's social media team have gone and put their foot in it.

On Thursday, World Rugby announced the cancellation of two Rugby World Cup games due to the looming typhoon - the All Blacks taking on Italy, and England's clash against France. However, it looks like no one told the Rugby World Cup's social media team.

On Saturday afternoon the Rugby World Cup Facebook page posted – 'Ready for another massive Saturday of matches. We've got #NZLvITA, #ENGvFRA and #IREvSAM'.

The Facebook post

They got the Ireland v Samoa part correct, however the other two games were called off due to the impeding arrival of Typhoon Hagibis, that is expected to make landfall on Saturday.

Advertisement

The post, which was a sponsored promotion for Heineken, was clearly scheduled in advance, and not only did the Rugby World Cup social media team forget to delete the scheduled post, they then left it online for hours until it was finally deleted this afternoon.

Fans were quick to make cash in on the mistake with one saying "I bet two games will be draws - if I am correct I would like a lifetime supply of Heineken."

Another said that they were "picking 0-0 for two of those games."

The two games that were called off go down as 0-0 draws, while the third - Ireland v Samoa - is still scheduled to go ahead tonight in Fukuoka.