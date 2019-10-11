He is the young man with a rapidly growing profile inspiring others with his electric performances in the black jersey and decision to wear goggles in order to protect his vision, and now Ardie Savea has revealed his own sporting heroes.

They are, in no particular order, The Rock, Ma'a Nonu and Joe Rokocoko; a professional wrestler/entertainer/director/actor/businessman, and two former All Blacks considered the best in the business and capable of lighting up a rugby pitch like few others.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Herald this week, Savea, a key Rugby World Cup asset for the All Blacks, revealed

