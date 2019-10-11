"The worst one so far this season had a diameter of about 400km... the current one is at 1400."

Is there a buzz in the air? Is this typhoon the big deal the world believes it to be? Do the Japanese actually care about rugby? This week on the Stoked Podcast, the boys take you to the ground in Japan courtesy of Radio Sport journalist and commentator Elliot Smith.

It's almost exclusively believed to be the most controversial Rugby World Cup of all time - and that was before they cancelled the All Blacks. Here's everything you need to know heading into the pointy end of one very chaotic World Cup.

Warning: May contain some coarse language and adult themes, recommended to ages 18+



Men look at fishing boats as surging waves hit against the breakwater while Typhoon Hagibis approaches. Photo / AP

Stay Stoked!

