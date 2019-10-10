COMMENT

World Rugby's rigid rules have every right to be questioned.

In the wake of two cancelled pool games and the threat of more chaos to come, Typhoon Hagibis has forced teams to adapt and adjust World Cup plans.

Is it too much to ask the governing body to do likewise?

