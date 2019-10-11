On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
It was a big surprise to find out that Beauden Barrett has been playing on a lower leg injury.
There were no rumours about it to my knowledge – the first I heardof it was after the game against Namibia.
It was certainly hard to spot. He's obviously someone who can be at 75 per cent and still appear to do his job as if fully fit.
But had the Italian game gone ahead, there's a big chance Beauden would have been rested which would have given us an interesting insight into what Steve Hansen sees as the fullback pecking order.
At this point we can assume Beauden will be good for the playoff games but if he isn't then Jordie is the player I would expect to come it at fullback because he is playing with bit more flair than Ben Smith.
And I wouldn't completely rule him out of forcing his way into the team anyway, unlikely as that may seem.
But down the track, I would like to see him given the chance to play one position, rather than being moved around a lot as is the case right now.
Jordie plays a bit like his older brother – they both identify the space in front of them very well – with one big difference being that Beaudie is about six foot tall and Jordie seems like eight foot tall. That gives him a bit of an advantage in the air at fullback.
The Beauden Barrett-Richie Mo'unga combination is working very well so I'm not suggesting that Hansen will break that up.
But by the same token, I wouldn't rule out Jordie Barrett out completely. The brotherly link would make it a great combination.
Of the other players, Brad Weber might be one of the losers from the Italian game being cancelled.
There's no doubt that Aaron Smith is our number one halfback. But Weber is putting up some sort of a challenge to TJ Perenara, the incumbent bench halfback.
Weber has a really compact game and he is a superb passer. He was worth extended time against Italy, to be given a really good chance to show what he can do.