World Rugby has confirmed that for the first time in the history of the Rugby World Cup matches scheduled to take place this weekend - including the All Blacks' final Pool B clash with Italy in Toyota City - will be cancelled.

In a media conference, Alan Gilpin, COO of World Rugby, confirmed that the match in Toyota City would no longer go ahead as planned.

The crunch Pool C clash between heavyweights England and France (Saturday in Yokohama) is also off. But both remaining Pool A games - Ireland v Samoa (Saturday in Fukuoka) and Scotland v Japan (Sunday in Yokohama) will go ahead, while the Pool D clash between Australia and Georgia (Friday in Shizuoka) is also unaffected.

This means the All Blacks will finish top of their pool, with the Springboks going through to the quarter-finals in second place, and Italy missing out.

Typhoon Hagibis is expected to make landfall on Saturday, with Yokohama, Tokyo and Toyota City in its projected path.

The final decision on the clash between Scotland and Japan will be made on Sunday morning.

"After extensive evaluation based on independent weather information, we wish to confirm certain adjustments as a result of [the typhoon] and the expected significant impact of the typhoon," Gilpin said.

"Regrettably this includes the cancellation of certain matches on safety grounds."

With no room left for the provision to postpone pool games, the cancelled matches are deemed 0-0 draws with both teams being awarded two points.

Gilpin said World Rugby had considered postponing the affected matches but that logistical challenges made it near impossible.

"We looked exhaustively at all the options over the last few days. Where we are now is entirely in accordance with what we laid out before the tournament – which is matches in the pool phase wouldn't be postponed or relocated," Gilpin said.

"When we looked at possibly making exceptions to that, it became clear that with so many matches this weekend being potentially impacted, so many teams to move around the country to do that and also being able to safely exit 12 teams from Japan after the pool, phase…we couldn't guarantee consistent contingency plans across those for all the teams and the fans involved.

"That's why, reluctantly, we had to come to this decision."

Asked whether World Rugby regretted its decision to host the World Cup in Japan during typhoon season, Gilpin said a typhoon of the magnitude of Hagibis at this time of year was unexpected.

"[There are] no regrets at all. What you've all seen over the last three weeks absolutely vindicates the right decision to be here in Japan," Gilpin said.

"It's extremely rare for a typhoon of this magnitude to cause this impact this late in the typhoon season.

"We had robust plans for pool phase. We have a different set of contingencies in place for the knockout phase. While regrettable, we believe we've made the right calls."

