Cancelling the All Blacks' final Rugby World Cup pool match would not, in theory at least, have major ramifications on the state of the quarter-finals.

The All Blacks are scheduled to meet Italy, who they have never lost to, on Saturday at Toyota Stadium but that match may now be cancelled due to safety concerns around the projected path of Typhoon Hagibis.

Any cancelled pool games are deemed 0-0 draws. Rules set before the tournament left no room for the provision to postpone pool games.

The All Blacks and Italy would, therefore, share two points each. That would see the All Blacks finish top of Pool B, one point ahead of South Africa who they defeated in their opening match.

In this scenario, Italy would remain third in the pool and miss the knockouts.

At this stage it is unclear who the All Blacks will face in the quarter-finals.

If all remaining Pool A games (Scotland v Japan in Yokohama and Ireland v Samoa in Fukuoka) are cancelled, as has been suggested, Ireland would be New Zealand's quarter-final opponent by virtue of progressing in second place.

Japan would top their pool and play the Springboks, leaving Scotland, who sit one point behind Ireland, robbed of the opportunity to defeat the hosts in their final game to potentially progress.

England's match against France, scheduled for Saturday in Yokohama, is also expected to be cancelled. That's likely to see England take on Australia and France meet Wales in their respective quarter-finals.

World Rugby are expected to reveal details of plans at a press conference scheduled for 4pm NZT.o