Football superstar Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen has sent social media into absolute meltdown by dropping a bombshell accusation on Wednesday night.

Coleen, 32, took to her social media accounts to drop the wild story of someone in her inner circle selling stories pertaining to her private life to the media.

She had reportedly long held suspicions over who the culprit may be but undertake a long process to back up her thoughts.

The mother of four admitted to planting false stories on her Instagram account all while blocking every other follower bar one.

Of course the stories kept coming up in the media, confirming Coleen's suspicions and leaving her to call out Rebekah Vardy. The wife of Jamie - one of Wayne's England teammates.

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it...... pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

The unbelievable rant and detective work left social media reaching for the popcorn and reeling by the bombshell accusation. Even Netflix UK got in on the mayhem.

we're going to have to make a documentary about this, aren't we — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 9, 2019

I have so much work to do today but I just can't stop myself staring agape at the Coleen Rooney vs Rebekah Vardy thing exploding on Twitter. 😮 pic.twitter.com/p32bVXdxQa — Becs Jeffery (@_rebeccajeffery) October 9, 2019

Can't believe all it took was one tweet by Coleen Rooney to unite the country. — Jake Johnstone (@hijakejohnstone) October 9, 2019

Only an hour after posting and planting the accusation, both Coleen and Rebekah were trending in Australia and the United States. Thirty minutes after Coleen posted her accusation, Rebekah responded via her own Twitter account.

"As I have just said to you on the phone, I wish you had called me if you thought this," she tweeted.

"I never speak to anyone about you as various journalists who have asked me to over the years can vouch for.



"If you thought this was happening you could have told me & I could have changed my passwords to see if it stopped.

"Over the years various people have had access to my insta & just this week I found I was following people I didn't know and have never followed myself.

"I'm not being funny but I don't need the money, what would I gain from selling stories on you? I like you a lot Coleen & I'm so upset that you have chose to do this, especially when I'm heavily pregnant.

"I'm disgusted that I'm even having to deny this. You should have called me the first time this happened."

Despite Rebekah's denial of leaking the stories, it didn't stop social media from having an absolute field day with the scandal.

When you get to the final line of Coleen Rooney's tweet: pic.twitter.com/wYbwy0TN2Q — Oddschecker (@Oddschecker) October 9, 2019

That’s detective rooney, to you — hussein kesvani (@HKesvani) October 9, 2019