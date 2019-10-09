The All Blacks have taken a quick detour in between World Cup preparations to hang out with NBA stars.

Several All Blacks, including Sam Whitelock, TJ Perenara and Ardie Savea, were pictured with Houston Rockets players as the NBA side trained in Tokyo during their pre-season tour in Japan.

The All Blacks' official social media account took to Instagram to thank the Rockets for their hospitality at training camp.

"Thanks for letting us watch you train in Tokyo today @houstonrockets! It was awesome to meet you all, we hope you enjoy the All Blacks jersey."

Many fans pointed out the height difference of some of the All Blacks when next to the towering NBA players.

"Makin very big lads look normal sized!" said one.

The All Blacks face Italy in their final pool match of the World Cup on Saturday.