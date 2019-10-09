In the latest offering as part of its exclusive new partnership with Sky TV, NZME is broadcasting the weekly show New Zealand Press Box.

The popular sports news programme will be streamed live on nzherald.co.nz and simulcast on Radio Sport from 8pm.

Hosted by Jim Kayes and with a panel of experts including Coco Tairi, Nate Rarere, Miles Davis and Justin Morgan, tonight's show will cover the Rugby World Cup and referees, Israel Adesanya and why he should be a Halberg contender, and the NRL grand final.

Follow all the discussion in the live stream above, with the show starting at 8.00pm.