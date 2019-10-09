In a year full of seemingly constant change, Beauden Barrett remains the picture of calm.

Between Barrett's decision to switch from the Hurricanes to the Blues for next year's Super Rugby season, to his move from first five-eighth to fullback for the All Blacks, this Rugby World Cup year could easily have been the most unsettling of his illustrious career.

Instead one of the most sought-after talents in world rugby takes it all in his stride with a side of perspective, as he does almost everything on the footy field.

That includes the vastly varied opinions he's received since confirming his imminent move, arguably the most significant transfer in New Zealand Super Rugby history, from Wellington to Auckland.

Long-serving Hurricanes, the likes of All Blacks hooker Dane Coles and halfback TJ Perenara, along with their passionate support base, were among those most taken aback by Barrett's switch in allegiance after eight years with the franchise.

Many clearly let him know their displeasure, too.

All Blacks star Beauden Barrett at the team's hotel in Tokyo, Japan. Photo / Mark Mitchell

But as he explains this week in Tokyo, it hasn't all been bad, with fellow All Blacks Rieko Ioane, Patrick Tuipulotu and Ofa Tuungafasi enthused about welcoming his presence.

"There was all sorts of mixed feedback," Barrett tells the Herald. "You've got Colesy and TJ who are staunch Hurricanes that probably will still struggle to accept it or see me in a blue jersey, but it is what it is.

"You've got people like Rieks and Paddy and Ofa on the other hand who are over the moon so naturally you're going to get that. It happens with all sorts of other players, sports or professions in any walk of life.

"On the other hand, I've got a whole lot of mates wanting Blues kit now.

"I think the message for people is don't get too caught up in it just accept and enjoy footy for what it is. It's a spectacle and it's supposed to be there for enjoyment, not for bagging people.

"The move to the Blues is one I'm really excited about. I've accepted it, it's been done and dealt with, and it's very positive for [wife] Hannah and I."

Beauden and Hannah Barrett were married on Rakino Island in January. Photo / Supplied

The other major change this year came about when All Blacks coach Steve Hansen lost Damian McKenzie to injury and eventually tapped Barrett on the shoulder to say he would be moving to fullback to help drive the team alongside Crusaders playmaker Richie Mo'unga.

Barrett was forced to set aside his personal interests, his preference of playing first-five, to accommodate the All Blacks' master plan.

"Initially I thought this is not where I want to be playing my footy but the team is far more important and I can't be selfish. I have to do what's best for the team.

"I wouldn't say it was hard to accept. I totally got it and I had to trust that it was made for the reasons that we're starting to see in our game.

"I had to get excited about it because I still have a very important role to play in our attack and strategy. I don't get caught up in all the hype around the number 10 and all that. It's just about being the best player I can for this team."

Barrett started at fullback for New Zealand's championship-winning under-20s team in 2011 and largely played there off the bench during the early stages of his test career.

While he is again thriving in the backfield, he isn't ruling out a return to No 10 for the All Blacks in future.

That's where he expects to play for the Blues, after all, so these positional switches are sure to garner ongoing intrigue.

"Who's to say, it [fullback] might be just for this campaign I'm not too sure. I would like to go back to 10 for Super Rugby and who knows after that.

"Fifteen is a position in the past I've enjoyed. There are a lot of positives, a bit more space and freedom. It's about complementing the way we want to play with Richie too."

Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga's dual playmaker partnership continues to grow. Photo / Photosport

On that note, Barrett feels there is more to come from the changes to the All Blacks' attacking structure which centres on targeting the middle of the park to split defensive lines and exploit space.

Having started six tests in less than three months together, the All Blacks believe Mo'unga and Barrett's dual playmaker partnership remains in the infancy of its potential.

"It was always going to progress with time we just had to be patient. We know where we want to get to and we believe we can get there.

"It's about how us two fit into the whole structure so it's more than just about us. Together with Fozzie [All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster] and the strategy group, it's about us trying to coordinate a plan and doing our roles within that. We're only two parts but obviously important parts in terms of driving the game.

"What we are seeing is more teams being able to play an expansive game. We'd like to think we will use the ball expansively in the coming weeks but then again it's about making the right decisions in the right moments.

"We're training all those sorts of things but ultimately it comes down to the opposition we're playing and whether we actually kick more or run more, these are the decisions you make out on the field."

Beauden Barrett has been one of the standout players at the Rugby World Cup - despite managing a leg niggle preventing him from reaching top speed. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Four years ago Barrett came off the bench to score the freakish final try as the All Blacks defeated Australia in the World Cup final at Twickenham.

It was typical Barrett, the ball sitting up perfectly after he boosted past David Pocock and tapped forward Ben Smith's original grubber kick with his knee.

Such skill could be deemed luck if it didn't happen so often.

Much has changed since. Barrett is a two-time World Rugby player of the year. He's married, has a new Super Rugby team, a second position, and is now a leading senior figure within the All Blacks.

Already his influence on this World Cup has been clear, and that's while carrying a niggly lower leg complaint that prevents him from hitting top speed.

"I've spent plenty of time in the saddle at 10 and now 15 so in terms of experience I've grown so much. I feel like I've got a far bigger responsibility than I did in 2015 when there were so many experienced players around me and I genuinely only had to focus on my role.

"I've learnt to express myself more, on and off the field, but the most important thing is I'm still happy."

Just as change can be unsettling, it can also challenge.

In Barrett's case, his jersey colour and number are sideshows to the main event.