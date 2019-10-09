COMMENT:

It was a surprise to hear All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster say that he and Steve Hansen are still having robust debate about team selection.

We are a day away from the All Blacks naming their team to play Italy – a game that will surely see the selectors give their preferred XV an opportunity to fine-tune before the quarter-final – and supposedly they still don't know, or agree on exactly who they should pick.

In previous regimes, such a state of affairs would have generated concern, mild panic even as it would likely have been indicative of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.