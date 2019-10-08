COMMENT:

Warning: If you don't want to know what really goes on on tour, don't read this - it may offend you.

We all know now that Japan is doing an incredible job hosting this Rugby World Cup, with amazing fan zones and extremely helpful volunteers. But it turns out that some of the fan behaviour is so foreign that fans may be offending some of the locals.

There have been a number of stories locally, driven mainly by social media, on the behaviour of fans on trains upsetting the strict rules that the Japanese abide by.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

For instance, if

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.