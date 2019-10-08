SATIRE:

All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen caused quite the stir when it emerged that he gave the team both barrels - described by some as an "epic spray" - during halftime of the World Cup Pool B match against Namibia. Hansen, while admitting that he addressed the team's "wrong attitude" during the break, has refused to elaborate on exactly what he said - however, a secret microphone has picked up the dialogue between Hansen and his assistant Ian Foster during the match in Tokyo. Steve Braunias listened in.

Head coach Steve Hansen has admitted he wasn't pleased with the All Blacks' first-half performance against Namibia. Poto / Photosport

Second half

Ian Foster:

This is better.

Steve Hansen: It's a bit better.

IF: I think you got their attention.

SH: You do, do you?

IF: I think it was the use of that particular word you had in mind.

SH: They needed to hear that word.

IF: They heard it loud and clear.

SH: Do you think so?

IF: It was the first word that came out of your mouth.

SH: It seemed apt.

IF: It was downright felicitous.

SH: Eh?

IF: Befitting.

SH: You're right there, I think.

IF: Look! Did you see what Brad Weber just did?

SH: The old no-look pass!

Brad Weber's behind-the-back pass to TJ Perenara was a highlight. Photo / Photosport

IF:

Go, TJ!

SH: Go!

IF: Go!

SH: Try!

IF: What a try!

SH: You know what we just saw, Fozzie?

IF: Boss?

SH: Footy, Fozzie. Footy.

IF: You're right there.