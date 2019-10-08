SATIRE:

All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen caused quite the stir when it emerged that he gave the team both barrels - described by some as an "epic spray" - during halftime of the World Cup Pool B match against Namibia. Hansen, while admitting that he addressed the team's "wrong attitude" during the break, has refused to elaborate on exactly what he said - however, a secret microphone has picked up the dialogue between Hansen and his assistant Ian Foster during the match in Tokyo. Steve Braunias listened in.

Head coach Steve Hansen has admitted he wasn't pleased with the All Blacks' first-half performance against Namibia. Poto / Photosport
Head coach Steve Hansen has admitted he wasn't pleased with the All Blacks' first-half performance against Namibia. Poto / Photosport

Second half

Ian Foster:

This is better.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Steve Hansen: It's a

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.