New All Whites coach Danny Hay will soon name his squad for games against the Republic of Ireland and Lithuania next month. Who's in contention to win a place in his first New Zealand squad? Jason Pine updates the All Whites Power Rankings.

1. Chris Wood (Burnley, England)

Playing every week and scoring goals in the Premier League. The only man to lead the line for New Zealand.

2. Winston Reid (West Ham United, England)

Recovering from his latest injury through West Ham's under-23 side, but still our best defender and the side's captain when fit.

3. Sarpreet Singh (Bayern Munich, Germany)

It's been a fairy-tale rise for a young man set to play a huge role in the New Zealand side for the next decade.

Sarpreet Singh of Bayern Munich in action against Tottenham Hotspur. Photo / Getty

4. Ryan Thomas (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands)

Finally debuted for PSV after a year-long injury layoff and can now take the next step in his potentially brilliant career.

5. Stefan Marinovic (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

Has had almost exclusive ownership of the country's number one jersey when available in the last four years.

6. Kosta Barbarouses (Sydney FC, Australia)

A big-money move from Melbourne Victory to Sydney FC for the prolific A-League marksman shows just how highly regarded he is.

7. Marco Rojas (Sonderjyske, Denmark)

Getting regular game time in the Danish top flight and undoubtedly one of New Zealand's most creative players.

Marco Rojas. Photo / Photosport

8. Michael Boxall (Minnesota United, USA)

An ever-present for his successful MLS side this year and an accomplished, experienced central defender.

9. Liberato Cacace (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

Continues to make huge strides in his development to the point he is now New Zealand's first-choice left-back.

10. Storm Roux (Melbourne Victory, Australia)

Absent from the national fold for the last two years, but probably just edges Louis Fenton for the right-back spot in the top All Whites eleven.

11. Alex Rufer (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

A breakthrough season for the Phoenix in 2018/19 has him in the frame to fill a defensive midfield role for his country too.

Wellington Phoenix's Alex Rufer in action. Photo / Photosport

12. Tommy Smith (Colorado Rapids, USA)

An impressive, experienced centre-back who still has plenty to offer at international level.

13. Louis Fenton (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

Was excellent before injury wrecked his last A-League season, but can now challenge Roux for the right-back shirt.

14. Michael Woud (Willem II, Netherlands)

An imposing under-20 World Cup earlier this year has seen him leapfrog others into the back-up goalkeeping spot.

15. Joe Bell (University of Virginia, USA)

Led the NZ under-20's superbly in Poland and has a big fan in Hay who would use in him in the defensive midfield role.

New Zealand U20 Junior All Whites captain Joe Bell in action against Colombia U20. Photo / Photosport

16. Callum McCowatt (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

Brilliant under Hay last season at Eastern Suburbs which saw him secure a Phoenix contract and should soon see him earn a first full cap.

17. Clayton Lewis (Scunthorpe United, England)

A fixture in New Zealand squads since debuting in 2015, but needs regular game time at club level to continue to push his claims.

18. Tim Payne (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

Flourished under Hay at Eastern Suburbs before his move to Wellington and versatile enough to fill various roles in defence and midfield.

19. Bill Tuiloma (Portland Timbers, USA)

Has 24 caps without ever really nailing a starting spot. Centre-back appeals as his best position.

20. Deklan Wynne (Colorado Rapids, USA)

Back training after an injury-plagued 2019 and looking to push Cacace in the left-back position to add to his 15 All Whites appearances.

Deklan Wynne. Photo / Photosport

21. Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihongi (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

Ready for a big A-League season to push his case for a starting spot for both club and country.

22. Andre De Jong (Amazulu, South Africa)

Opened his international goalscoring account last year and was very good for Hay at Eastern Suburbs last summer.

23. Max Crocombe (Brisbane Roar, Australia)

Probably the third choice 'keeper at present but needs game time to keep it that way.

24. Michael McGlinchey (Central Coast Mariners, Australia)

53 caps over the past decade and can still add value when experience is needed.

Michael McGlinchey. Photo / Photosport

25. Nando Pijnaker (Torslanda IK, Sweden)

Another who developed well under Hay at Eastern Suburbs and was hugely impressive in the under-20's defence in Poland.

26. Matthew Ridenton (Newcastle Jets, Australia)

Needs a big A-League season to get himself onto the national radar again.

27. Elliott Collier (Memphis 901, on loan from Chicago Fire, USA)

Scoring goals and turning heads in the second tier of US football.

28. Nikko Boxall (Viborg, Denmark)

The younger brother of Michael who performed well on debut for New Zealand last year.

29. Logan Rogerson (Unattached)

Impressively led the NZ under-23's to Olympic qualification but needs a club to play for.

30. James Musa (Phoenix Rising, USA)

A combative midfielder who has been playing every week for his table-topping USL side.

31. Cam Howieson (Auckland City, New Zealand)

32. Oli Sail (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

33. Tom Doyle (Chemnitzer, Germany)

34. James McGarry (Willem II, Netherlands)

35. Max Mata (Kalju, Estonia on loan from Grasshopper Zurich, Switzerland)

36. Ben Waine (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

37. Gianni Stensness (Central Coast Mariners, Australia)

38. Callan Elliot (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

39. Moses Dyer (Floro, Norway)

40. Nik Tzanev (AFC Wimbledon, England)

41. Jeremy Brockie (Maritzburg United FC, on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns, South frica)

42. Myer Bevan (Auckland City, New Zealand)

43. Sam Brotherton (North Carolina, USA)

44. Noah Billingsley (UC Santa Barbara, USA)

45. George Stanger (East Kilbride, on loan from Hamilton Academicals, Scotland)

46. Adam Mitchell (Auckland City, New Zealand)

47. Henry Cameron (Team Wellington, New Zealand)

48. Jai Ingham (Central Coast Mariners, Australia)

49. Dane Ingham (Perth Glory, Australia)

50. Justin Gulley (Team Wellington, New Zealand)