The Breakers are desperately waiting on a decision that could affect their ability to recruit future stars such as RJ Hampton.

Up to 70 scouts from NBA teams have been blocked by the league from attending Breakers training sessions as they prepare for their pre-season games with the Memphis Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Breakers want the scouts at training to fulfil their promise to Hampton to help him be picked in the top ten of the NBA's draft next year.

Without the scouts being allowed to look at him during his short trip to the US, Owner Matt Walsh fears it could affect their ability to recruit more players like Hampton in the future.

"We need to prove, just like RJ believed, that this was the best place for him to develop…part of that is getting the access to these NBA teams," Walsh said.

It's unprecedented territory for the NBA which has strict rules around when and where scouts can watch future draft picks.

Scouts aren't allowed to watch players in the US college system while they practice with their teams, but they are allowed to watch and observe them at organised Pro-days.

The 70 scouts believed to want to view Hampton during his time in Memphis are also in town to observe a pro day hosted by college team the Memphis Tigers so they can see projected number one pick James Wiseman.

Scouts value there time viewing players outside of games.

"For NBA scouts it's very important, they'll watch the game but they want to see how RJ acts at training, how his teammates training – If you're a top ten pick right off the bat the team is investing 25 million in the player, and the assumption is they'll invest another 80 or 100 in extensions." Walsh said.

Walsh is confident this 'grey area' will be resolved before the Breakers train today at 11am [NZT].

"I believe, or at least I'm hopeful that they're going to take an objective look at this and say 'hey this slipped through the cracks, this is a professional athlete, professional scouts want to watch him, let's open this up.' Right now they just don't have a rule they can fall back on."

Walsh believes the current rules are in place so that NBA teams aren't disadvantaged by being unable to look at players that other teams can.

"But because every single team is represented here, I hope that they will come around."