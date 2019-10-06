On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
England have found riches with Sam Underhill and Tom Curry, Maro Itoje is a superb athlete,Billy Vunipola is a beast, Manu Tuilagi offers the midfield power and Jonny May is a light-stepping speedster.
Now they have grafted two playmakers in George Ford and Owen Farrell into the mix which gives them more attacking avenues round the power of the pack which brought six tries against the Pumas.
For all that comfortable 39-10 scoreline, England remain a side who look to be playing by numbers and have whiteboard prescriptions nailed to their work.
They can hear the acidic coaching commands from Eddie Jones as they go about their work.
They bludgeon with the best, they have the power to splinter any rival not tuned into their work and usually back that up with the deadly goal-kicking from Farrell.
When things don't go their way and the primary plans hit a glitch, they look to the coaching box for guidance rather than nutting out the ideas for themselves.
Under Jones, they have brought more impact and have tightened their defensive screens which translates into strong results at a World Cup.
Do they have the gumption to go all the way, do they really think they can get the job done against a stack of high-class playoff opponents or do they need Jones to orchestrate that belief?
England appear to be in that transition stage where they are not quite convinced about themselves and even Jones has reinforced that concept by using natural playmaker Ford and iron captain and goalkicker Farrell in five-eighths partnership.
It's been a late ploy just as the All Blacks have switched up their game with Beauden Barrett switching to fullback and Richie Mo'unga slotting into five-eighths.
That change looks more natural and dangerous while England's twin pivot system needs more time to absorb the pressure and deliver.
On days when the All Blacks get it right no team can live with them and that same feeling exists about the new-look England when they find their tempo.
The question is which side hits those notes more and on balance, New Zealand does but no one could be certain of the outcome if the sides do meet in a likely semifinal in the next few weeks.