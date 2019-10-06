COMMENT:

Adaptability will need to be one of the All Blacks greatest strengths as their level of opposition soon takes on a vastly different complexion.

In the first half against Namibia at Tokyo Stadium, in their third World Cup pool match, the All Blacks struggled largely due to their scrappy work at the breakdown.

Stifle the All Blacks at this source, as Namibia did successfully for long periods, and this is the best chance of disrupting their entire game. Don't and you have no chance.

This is, in fact, the blueprint every team that plays the All Blacks from here on will attempt to emulate.

So much of the All Blacks game is based around generating quick, clean possession.

When they are on the front foot, when Aaron Smith is allowed to pick his targets and whip his wrists, the All Blacks are incredibly difficult to contain as they force the opposition to constantly scramble.

As was clear in the second half the general speed the All Blacks seek is on another planet, only matched by Japan at this tournament, so the most effective way to shut them down is to kill their ball, legally or not.

French referee Pascal Gauzere had some peculiar rulings in this match at the breakdown but Namibia made the most of his interpretations to initially frustrate the All Blacks.

The All Blacks don't commit large numbers of forwards to the ruck, preferring to spread their big men across the field and use them either in a ball-carrying or decoy capacity.

Namibia took the other option by regularly flooding the breakdown and, in the first half at least, reaped the rewards.

This is a tactic other nations will also employ. Ireland, England, Wales, should they face the All Blacks in the knockout stages, will do anything they can to slow the pace.

Just as Namibia did here, those northern teams will contest every possession.

Even if they don't win the ball, success will be considered simply allowing their defence to reset.

The All Blacks battled to get their game going in the first half because of slow reactions and lack of numbers at the breakdown didn't provide the desired platform.

After half time, though, they made adjustments which allowed them push the pace, open up and showcase their sublime skills, none more so than for TJ Perenara's freakish final try.

The theme was similar in their last match against Canada. The All Blacks blew a number of attacking opportunities in the first half but, after discussing the need to be more patient in their approach, they then clicked straight after half time.

The All Blacks are never going to have it all their own way, no matter who they play, but this ability to adapt and adjust will take on much greater importance in the coming weeks.

Conceding two yellow cards will be of some concern, particularly if either player is now cited, but both Nepo Laulala and Ofa Tu'ungafasi could do little to avoid ball carriers that fell into the tackle.

Ironically being forced to play two periods of 10 minutes with 14 men may actually benefit the All Blacks later in the tournament, with more cards certain to be handed out.

Individually the All Blacks will be pleased with the performances of man of the match Anton Lienert-Brown after another standout showing, this time bagging two tries from second five-eighth inside Jack Goodhue, who straightened the attack well.

Jordie Barrett handled his starting test debut at first-five with ease. He kicked well, after missing his first two conversions, challenged the line, scored a try and defended strongly.

Brodie Retallick got through 30 solid minutes in his return, and Patrick Tuipulotu impressed off the bench too.

On the whole, another box ticked in this training ground that is the procession of pool stage victories for the All Blacks.