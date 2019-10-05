COMMENT

Mark the Pumas down as the great flop of this Rugby World Cup.

Tomas Lavanini's clear red card 18 minutes in ruined the contest against England to seal Argentina's fate.

We now know for sure the Pumas are a shadow of the team that reached the World Cup semifinals four years ago.

So much more should have been expected after the Jaguares rode the wave all the way to the Super Rugby final. Never has domestic form proved so misleading.

Argentina's total capitulation in Japan has made a non-event of the "pool of death" with England and France

