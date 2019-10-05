Megastar Melody Belle earned two slices of New Zealand racing history yesterday with another commanding performance in the Group 1 Livamol Classic (2040m) at Hastings.

She became the first horse to complete Hawke's Bay's weight-for-age Triple Crown during the Bostock New Zealand Spring Carnival — the Tarzino Trophy (1400m), Windsor Park Plate (1600m) and Livamol Classic.

Eight horses had previously won two of the three.

It was also the ninth Group 1 win of Melody Belle's glittering career, a new record number of Group 1 victories in New Zealand. She had previously shared that record with Mufhasa, who won eight here and another two in Melbourne.

Advertisement

Five of Melody Belle's Group 1 wins came during an all-conquering 2018-19 season, which earned her a near-unanimous vote for Horse of the Year.

The Commands mare has begun the 2019-20 season in the same vein, easily defending her titles in the Tarzino Trophy and Windsor Park Plate. She was the $1.30 favourite to make history in yesterday's Livamol, and she did not disappoint.

Rider Opie Bosson settled her in midfield beside the rail as Mongolian Marshal and Peso went to the front in the early stages.

Mauna Kea charged forward to take a clear lead into the back straight, then Peso worked back up alongside him to regain control.

Bosson moved Melody Belle out into clear air with more than 1200m to run and she cruised forward to slide into second place at the top of the home straight.

It was plain sailing from there as Melody Belle swept past a brave Peso, opening up to win by three-and-a-half lengths in front of a delighted Hastings crowd.

"She's such a darling," Bosson said. "We got bumped around a little bit in the first half of the race but I ended up getting her out of trouble and then she just cruised into it. I just love her.

"To win these three Group 1 races at 1400m, 1600m and 2040m, it takes an amazing horse and an amazing training effort by Jamie Richards.

Advertisement

"It's a big team effort, from David Ellis buying all these lovely horses to all of the great staff involved. I'm just the pilot," said Bosson.

- NZ Racing Desk