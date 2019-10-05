COMMENT:

Deflection is part of the coaching mantra. Coaches are paid to deflect criticism, questions, in some cases praise, but most of all many specialise in the art of deflecting defeat. Already this World Cup, we have seen too much of the latter.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus started the theme when he suggested South Africa were on the receiving end of an 11-2 penalty count in their opening loss to the All Blacks when, in fact, it was 9-4.

The inference was clear — the Boks had been wronged.

After a week in which Erasmus attempted to heap pressure on referee Jerome Garces by claiming the All Blacks enjoyed favours, the tactic did not work but his post-match comments then fuelled a forensic outcry from sections of South Africans on social media.

Ireland's coach Joe Schmidt. Photo / AP

Joe Schmidt was next. Left seemingly shellshocked by Ireland's loss to Japan, the Kiwi coach took immediate umbrage with Angus Gardner's policing of the offside line, a rare occurrence in the modern game.

Schmidt announced this week that World Rugby confirmed three of Gardner's four penalties against Ireland for offside were wrong.

Fair enough. But, once again, the insinuation is clear.

Never mind Ireland being exposed by Japan's width and pace. Never mind Ireland being bereft of ideas when forced to chase the game and left out on their feet. Schmidt pushed the public focus squarely on the referee.

"It's pretty hard to keep getting off the line and on to the front foot when you are getting those calls," he said. "Two of them were from an assistant referee who is going to be refereeing us on Thursday, so we know we're going to have to be on our best behaviour.

"One thing I would say about this team is that they try to go out and deliver and, generally speaking, it's unusual for us to have a higher penalty count than our opponents. So it's frustrating."

Australia's coach Michael Cheika. Photo / AP

Michael Cheika gets some leeway, as Wallabies vice-captain Samu Kerevi copped a genuinely dud call for his fend, and officials should have checked Gareth Davies' marginal intercept try, but Australia did not lose to Wales due to one decision alone.

After doing all the hard work in their inspired comeback, the Wallabies had more than enough second-half possession and territory to snatch victory but they blew it through repeat errors.

With the three-week suspension handed out to Reece Hodge, Cheika has endured a difficult tournament but his demeanour at times doesn't help his cause.

Argentina's coach Mario Ledesma. Photo / AP

Pumas coach Mario Ledesma was next in line. He has since apologised for his "clear game-changing decisions" tirade after his side's narrow loss to France but not before Gardner, who controlled that match, was removed from Argentina's next game against England.

World Rugby's criticism of referees in the opening week of the tournament opened the door for this crusade, and many coaches did not need a second invitation.

It is much easier to shift blame than accept responsibility for defeat, particularly at an event such as this where pressure and scrutiny peaks every four years and jobs and reputations are often on the line.

Whinging coaches are a poor look for the game and its global showpiece.

Next time you hear something similar, note that more than likely it's all part of the art of deflection.