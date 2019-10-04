Andrew Hore is set to be unveiled as the new boss of Blues rugby.

Kiwi Hore, who recently stepped down as the chief executive of the troubled Waratahs, is believed to be on his way back to New Zealand to replace Michael Redman at the Auckland franchise, TVNZ have reported.

Redman resigned as Blues CEO in July, after six years in the role and only days after securing the services of All Blacks superstar Beauden Barrett from the Hurricanes.

Andrew Hore (left) is set to replace Michael Redman (right). Photos / Getty and Photosport

Hore has had a challenging 12 months with the Waratahs, with the club embroiled in the Israel Folau scandal.

The Waratahs and Wallabies fullback had his lucrative contract with the governing body torn up in May after a series of homophobic social media posts - with one warning that "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists, idolaters" were destined for hell unless they repented.

Folau is in the midst of a legal battle in a legal battle with Rugby Australia, seeking up to $10 million in damages in a lawsuit that looks to prove the termination of his contract was "unlawful".

According to TVNZ, Hore saw off strong competition from former Breakers boss Richard Clarke, ASB Classic tournament director Karl Budge and Tasman CEO Tony Lewis.

He was previously involved with New Zealand Rugby, the Crusaders and Wales.

