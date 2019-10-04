COMMENT:

For wine to be at its best, the vine must struggle and the maker must be patient. Quality comes from hardship, from having to fight to survive and knowing that it always takes time for the potential to be truly fulfilled.

Right now there is no better metaphor for the All Blacks, who two games into their World Cup campaign have played about as well as they had any right to hope for while hinting at there being more to come.

The possibilities for this team look infinite and while it's a fool's game to believe in certainties, there's

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.