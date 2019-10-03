COMMENT:

The All Blacks were clinical against Canada and they did what they needed to but, let's face it, they were never going to be put under any pressure – at least not of the intensity that would provide answers to any remaining questions.

And the biggest question of all is whether captain Kieran Read will have to explain himself to judiciary panel for his no-arms hit on Canadian flanker Lucas Rumball halfway through the first half.

The hit seemed to make contact with the back of Rumball's head and though Read was penalised for it, he could still face a lengthy ban – should a citing commissioner not like the look of it.

I don't doubt for a second that any contact with the player's head was unintentional, but stranger things have happened and when those proclaiming to look after player welfare are under as much pressure as they have been over the past two weeks, we could be in for another clanger.

Head contact has been ruled to the letter of the law by officials at this World Cup, and under World Rugby's current high tackle framework, Read's shot may be considered a high tackle.

It would be a hard call to take, as the way the referees have been policing the tackle zone recently, the tackler is expected to use two arms at all times – yet the attacker can use his shoulder on just about anybody.

We'll know soon enough if Read will face any action but losing their influential skipper would naturally be a big blow to the All Blacks. Read has had an excellent World Cup so far and, after copping a fair bit of criticism recently, has been one of the best All Blacks so far this season.

Read and co will take some confidence from the Canada result, as they were allowed to play a very expansive game.

It was, however, a far from perfect performance.

Kieran Read and Richie Mo'unga after the All Blacks' win over Canada at Oita Stadium. Photo / Photosport

The handling wasn't always up to scratch but conditions weren't easy and when you play at a fast pace, like they did, your accuracy needs to be spot-on.

Speaking of accuracy, Richie Mo'unga was sublime. We all know he's a classy footballer but he is growing more confident in the 10 jersey with every game and that spells trouble for any team hoping to knock the All Blacks out.

I was impressed, too, with Sonny Bill Williams in the midfield and after that performance we could expect to see a lot more of him in the rest of tournament.

Spare a thought for Brad Weber. The little Chiefs halfback had to wait four years between his debut and second test but he forced his way into the All Blacks' World Cup picture with a sensational Super Rugby season. His impact off the bench in Oita was noticeable, scoring two tries (the second of which – taking the inside pass from Mo'unga off a set-piece move and sprinting more than 40 metres - was as good as anything you'll see over the next six weeks).

I wouldn't be surprised if Weber played at least some part in Sunday's match against Namibia, as could Brodie Retallick.

The big fella has been sidelined since hurting his shoulder against the Springboks in July but he seems certain to make his comeback in Tokyo this weekend. The All Blacks have been very secretive about Retallick's recovery but I believe he's in a lot better shape than they have let on.

We've now had a decent look at every team at this year's tournament and the Springboks, Wales and England have impressed me most. I was slightly surprised by France's struggles against Argentina and the USA but you can never write off the French. They come up with something special when it's most needed – whether that's a shot at goal or a clever little chip kick over the top of the defence - and they did it again against the Americans.

They are still very much alive in the tournament and they enjoy knockout rugby. If you let them in, they will come back at you.

I couldn't help but enjoy Wales getting the win over Australia – for a number of reasons.

Yes, I always love seeing the Wallabies lose but Wales' Kiwi coach Warren Gatland is a good mate of mine, a quality guy and a great mentor.

The Aussies had reason to feel aggrieved by some of referee Romain Poite's calls, but that's a part of the game – in Japan more than ever.