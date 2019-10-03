COMMENT:

Mastering the balance between pace and patience the All Blacks are yet to nail in Japan.

Note only the 63-0 scoreline against Canada and it seems cruel to be critical but the All Blacks are their harshest critics and they were not entirely satisfied with this outing.

Truth is they never are, no matter how compelling their performance might be.

At times in Oita, see their three tries in seven minutes just after halftime, the All Blacks were sublime. At others they were guilty of pushing for too much too early.

This is the current friction in their game.

Just as pace is their great weapon, so too is it their undoing.

Half the game against Canada the All Blacks struck the right balance. Half they didn't.

When their frenetic speed clicks they are unstoppable. When it doesn't, when they push passes, force offloads that aren't on and the razzle comes unstuck, their game breaks down and it can take too long to restore order.

Adjustments need to be made sooner, before continuity and momentum is lost.

The difficult nature of extremely humid conditions here cannot be underestimated. Even those coming off the bench are soon drenched in sweat. This goes a long way to explaining the 24 turnovers the All Blacks committed against Canada, but by no means all.

There are moments when they need to find more balance, more patience, in their approach to minimise what, against better opponents, could prove costly errors.

This was the case in their opening win over the Springboks. In the opening stages of that match the All Blacks looked as though they were playing touch rather than their first World Cup outing.

Only after captain Kieran Read stepped in and told the next man to take the ball into contact, to take a breath, reset and go again, did they then start to settle into their structures. Then the game plan sticks and they score two tries in six minutes.

All Blacks' Richie Mo'unga, Sonny Bill Williams and Ryan Crotty congratulate Rieko Ioane after he scores his side's fifth try. Photo / Photosport

A similar story unfolded against Canada. Only after discussing the need to build phases and set more rucks did the All Blacks properly click after halftime. Prior to that many players attempted to throw miracle balls in the hope of scoring immediately.

With so much space, possession and opportunity to strike, the All Blacks went away from their blueprint towards that backend of the Canadian second half too.

In a match where their dominance was obvious from the outset, staying within structure is particularly challenging. No doubt the All Blacks were, at times, sucked into playing festival style footy.

Against much better opposition to come they will need to be more disciplined, to bang away over concerted periods of time, to be patient, not always push the 50/50 ball, and execute the few chances they create.

It's easier said than done. The All Blacks want to embrace relentless speed of ruck ball and movement. They want to use quick, soft hands in the wide channels. They want to shift and strike from turnovers and exploit every attacking opportunity. That's their inherent attitude, one that sets them apart from every other team - barring maybe the hosts - at this World Cup.

But if there's one lesson they will absorb from their first two victories, it's recognising the need for better balance between overeager exuberance and patience.

"Sometimes we play too quick for our own good," All Blacks playmaker Beauden Barrett said. "Then again the last thing you want is to be slowing down good quality ball. Between the nines and first receiver it's a balancing act. That's what we call controlled tempo and playing the game at the speed we want to play.

"That's the challenge, especially in a game like that with so many opportunities.

"Potentially going forward we won't have as many opportunities so we have to make the most of whatever ones we do get."

Only the All Blacks can win 63-0 and know they have room for vast improvements yet.

Master that controlled tempo and no one can stick with them.