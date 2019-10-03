COMMENT:

Mastering the balance between pace and patience the All Blacks are yet to nail in Japan.

Note only the 63-0 scoreline against Canada and it seems cruel to be critical but the All Blacks are their harshest critics and they were not entirely satisfied with this outing.

Truth is they never are, no matter how compelling their performance might be.

At times in Oita, see their three tries in seven minutes just after halftime, the All Blacks were sublime. At others they were guilty of pushing for too much too early.

This is the current friction in their game.

