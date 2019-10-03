The All Blacks have entered phase two of their World Cup, a phase during which the only unknown is how many of their players will be affected by injury, citings or red cards, a phase therefore not without its concerns for the coaches. Canada have been dispatched, next it's Namibia and then Italy.

So far, so good for Steve Hansen and company after an excellent first-phase win over South Africa, a true test in every sense which underlined their credentials as tournament front runners.

But if external attention is beginning to drift towards the All Blacks' quarter-final – opponent unknown

