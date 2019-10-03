Patrick McKendry runs through the positives (and one negative) from the All Blacks' 63-0 win over Canada.

Forward of the week: Atu Moli

International front rowers hardly ever play the full game these days so step forward Atu Moli, a 24-year-old who went the full 80 minutes amidst extremely difficult conditions. Three tightheads; Angus Ta'avao, Nepo Laulala and Ofa Tuungafasi were used on the other side while Moli soldiered on. He's not likely to play many minutes against Namibia on Sunday.



Back of the week: Beauden Barrett

In perpetual motion at the back, Barrett is taking his game to the next level at this World Cup with his pace and creativity. His scrambling tackle on Canada No 10 Peter Nelson wasn't bad either. Barrett now must be considered the best fullback in the world and a near shoo-in for player of the year. He's already won it twice.

Back to his best: Sonny Bill Williams

All Blacks second five eighths Sonny Bill Williams setting up a try for left wing Rieko Ioane. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The big second-five was probably overly elaborate with his first offload of the game – a flipped ball to TJ Perenara (which the halfback dropped), when an orthodox pass would have been more appropriate – but Williams was increasingly influential in this match and just about everything else came off, including a neat grubber for Beauden Barrett's try and break for Rieko Ioane's. Williams was excellent.

Trending Up

Loose forwards

Matt Todd and Shannon Frizell should be pleased with themselves. Neither has played much recently but they got through a lot of work. Openside flanker Todd, in particular, was busy, and blindside Frizell was powerful and carried strongly.

Canada

It threatened to get a bit ugly at the start of both halves, but Canada pulled it back. It was the biggest victory of this World Cup, but the score didn't break any records. It was only the third-highest margin of victory for the All Blacks against the Canadians in six tests.

Trending Down

Handling

Start praying for cooler weather because the humidity at this World Cup is not helping it as a spectacle. Spilled ball is ruining games; see in particular Scotland v Samoa and France v USA.

And that's it; no other complaints this week because overall the match was played in the right spirit and the camaraderie between the two teams on the pitch afterwards should have warmed the hearts of nearly everyone.