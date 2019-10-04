Veteran sailor Brian Trubovich's most famous scalp was that of Chris Dickson, of America's Cup fame.

At the tender age of 79 and after a half century of sailing, Trubovich is taking to the Waitemata Harbour once again for the New Zealand match racing championships this week.

His victory over the famed Dickson does stand out - along with the many years spent assisting blind sailors - although he doesn't want to gloat.

"It was just in the one race, " he says modestly.

"It was a great feeling though. I remember he went straight up to the race officer

