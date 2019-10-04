On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Trubovich won his first match racing title, the Auckland series, at the age of 60. His opponents this week include a Kings College crew, skippered by 16-year-old Hamish McLaren. Other opponents include world ranked Nick Egnot-Johnson and Celia Willison, plus Laser star Tom Saunders.
There will be match racing of a very different sort taking place in Auckland waters in two years' time when the massive foiling America's Cup monohulls duke it out.
Trubovich is a big fan, while remaining nostalgic for slower times.
"There's a misconception that yachting is a rich person's sport," he says, looking across the Westhaven marina.
"It's a misconception – I know lots of young people who own $5000 boats here who struggle to keep them in the water.
"I ignore all the big mouths who say the America's Cup is a waste of money. It's really exciting, the thought of it happening again in our waters.
"Things go in cycles and some of us have nostalgic thoughts about times when the boats had 10 tonnes of lead in the bottom of the keel.
"I've always loved match racing, even when the boats were going more slowly. But young people don't have that nostalgia trip, and they love the foiling.
"I like moving with the times. If you stop you die."