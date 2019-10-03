There must be a special term for a person who stays up till the stupid hours to watch the Barrett brothers playing beach rugby and dropping the ball. When they should be scoring tries. I know, I know, it's rugby tragic.

READ MORE:
RWC: All Blacks cruise past Canada
Rugby World Cup: World media react to All Blacks win over Canada
Rugby World Cup: Steve Hansen explains early substitution in win over Canada
2019 Rugby World Cup: All Blacks v Canada - Key moments from the big win

For parts of the match it was like no

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.