Members of the Namibian rugby team have had to take annual leave from their full-time jobs so they can fulfil lifelong dreams of playing against the All Blacks.

The Rugby World Cup's smallest rugby playing nation – but registered players take on tournament favourites the All Blacks at Tokyo Stadium tomorrow .

It will be the All Blacks' second successive tournament match when they will face a largely amateur team having belted minnows Canada 63-0 in Oita on Wednesday.

Three quarters of the Namibian team are classed as amateur players.

As the side prepare to face the All Blacks, one of those amateurs, bank worker Thomasau Forbes, has opened up about the brutal reality of playing international rugby for the love of the game.

"I've got a good relationship with my work, so for the past two months they were quiet lenient with me leaving when I needed to," Forbes told a media conference in Japan.

"I wake up at 5.30am for a morning session in the gym and finish at 8.30am. I get to work at 9am, work throughout lunch, sometimes eating at my desk.

"I finish at 4.30pm and go back to the field again. Then back home at 8pm maybe, eat, pack my bag for the next day and sleep."

Forbes is one of many members of the 31-strong Namibian side who have had to take annual or unpaid leave to make it to the World Cup.

Thomasau Forbes is one of many Namibia players who have had to take annual leave to make it to the Rugby World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

But given a potentially once in a lifetime chance to play the All Blacks, the loose forward said the sacrifices were worth it.

"I enjoy this much more than the day job, that's for sure," he said.

"It's always special playing for your country, especially at a World Cup. I'm going to make the most of it while I'm here and then see what happens."

Former Namibia veteran player Renaldo Bothma salutes the crowd after his side's loss to the All Blacks at the 2015 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

Namibia is the smallest rugby playing nation at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, with fewer than 900 registered players.

In contrast, New Zealand has more than 157,000 registered players, including 27,838 female players.

The two sides clashed at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, where the All Blacks won 58-14.

While Namibia has a handful of professional players, the majority of their squad play for teams in an amateur league.

Namibia's Rugby World Cup team is coached by former Wales test star Phil Davies. Photo / Getty Images

Speaking ahead of the World Cup, coach Phil Davies – who played 46 tests for Wales during his playing career – said he couldn't question the commitment of his players.

"When you've got a bunch of players like that with that kind of attitude, you know you've got a chance to progress," he said.

"Their effort and commitment over the past four years is phenomenal. Their love for playing for Namibia and putting the fish eagle [the team's emblem] on their chest is inspirational."

It was business as usual for the All Blacks as they breezed past Canada in pool play. VIDEO/Spark sport

While the team was in camp before heading to Japan, players would train in the morning, before going to work. They would then have further training sessions at night time.

The pressures felt by players to represent their country on the international stage were made clear by veteran halfback Eugene Jantjies.

Playing at his fourth Rugby World Cup, he revealed the financial pressures on players had made him consider walking away.

"It's not getting any easier," he said. "Sometimes you want to give up."

Tomorrow's clash against the All Blacks will be Namibia's 22nd at a Rugby World Cup, having lost all previous 21 tests; including the tournament record 142-0 loss to the Wallabies in 2003.

Rugby was first introduced to the nation in 1916 by South African soldiers who invaded the then German-run colony.