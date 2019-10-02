It has been an eventful second week of Rugby World Cup action, with Japan's shock defeat of Ireland and Wales' dramatic win against the Wallabies the pick ofthe matches. The form XV reflects the fact that the All Blacks aren't in action until late on Wednesday night (11.15pm NZT) - with the so-called minnows dominating the list of best players, as compiled by Christopher Reive.

1. Andrea Lovotti (Italy)

Strong defensively and at the set piece, Lovotti helped set the platform for an impressive win over Canada.

2. Bongi Mbonambi (South Africa)

Advertisement

With two tries to his name and the team's highest tackle count, Mbonambi put in plenty of work in the side's demolition of Namibia.

3. Levan Chilachava (Georgia)

Georgia is known for their scrummaging and Chilachava anchored a characteristic Georgian performance at the set piece. He put in plenty of work at both ends of the park and was rewarded with a try.

READ MORE:

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: All Blacks on hiding to nothing against Canada

• Rugby World Cup 2019: All Blacks v Canada - How to watch, live streaming, kick-off time, starting lineups

• Glitz and glamour: Kiwi holidaymaker mistaken as All Blacks star in Japan

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: First player to wear goggles Ian McKinley's warning for All Black Ardie Savea

4. Luke Thompson (Japan)

One of a number of star performers in Japan's famous win over Ireland, Thompson was faultless on defence, making all 19 tackles he attempted. He was a force at the set piece and stole a lineout, and put in plenty of work at the breakdown.

5. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

The Welsh captain showed up in a big way in their win over Australia, making a whopping 25 tackles and working hard at the breakdown on both attack and defence.

Japan celebrate after beating Ireland. Photo / Photosport

6. Kazuki Himeno (Japan)

Advertisement

Impressive across the park against Ireland, Himeno was strong at the set piece and at the breakdown, carried the ball with intent and played his part in Japan's brick-wall defensive performance.

7. Pieter Labuschagne (Japan)

The Japanese captain set the tone in what was one of the most impressive defensive efforts of the tournament so far.

8. Josh Navidi (Wales)

Followed the lead of his captain and racked up a huge tackle count in an impressive defensive performance, put in plenty of work at the breakdown and worked hard to provide a platform for his backs to launch the attack from.

Santiago Arata played an important role in Uruguay's win over Fiji. Photo / AP

9. Santiago Arata (Uruguay)

Strung two impressive performances together. His individual defensive efforts were strong; he got stuck into the gritty areas and won five turnovers for his team. He played an important hand in the attack, particularly in the win over Fiji.

10. Filipe Berchesi (Uruguay)

Terrific on both ends of the paddock in Uruguay's upset win over Fiji. His tackle count was in double digits; he won three turnovers, managed the attack well and made sure his side didn't miss out on any points from the tee. Backed it up against Georgia, although the scoreline wasn't flattering.

11. Sean Maitland (Scotland)

Tokoroa's finest went on a tear against Samoa, beating defenders at will, breaking the line and dotting down in a 34-0 thrashing.

Sean Maitland impressed for Scotland against Samoa. Photo / Photosport

12. Samu Kerevi (Australia)

Strong with ball in hand, beating defenders across the park. He was defensively sound in what was a physical match against the Welsh.

13. Garry Ringrose (Ireland)

Beat defenders with ease and broke the line, scored a try and stepped up as a kicking option when he had to. Made plenty of tackles and was well-positioned defensively. An impressive individual performance in a disappointing loss to Japan.

14. Zura Dzneladze (Georgia)

Caused all sorts of problems for the Uruguayan defence with ball in hand; played an important role in his own side's defence and led the side to a dominant win.

15. Dane Haylett-Petty (Australia)

The Wallabies might have fallen short against Wales, but Haylett-Petty worked hard to lift his side. He took on a do-it-all role on attack, leading the game in running metres, shaking off defenders and breaking the line, and putting his kicking ability to great use.