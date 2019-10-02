It has been an eventful second week of Rugby World Cup action, with Japan's shock defeat of Ireland and Wales' dramatic win against the Wallabies the pick ofthe matches. The form XV reflects the fact that the All Blacks aren't in action until late on Wednesday night (11.15pm NZT) - with the so-called minnows dominating the list of best players, as compiled by Christopher Reive.

1. Andrea Lovotti (Italy)

Strong defensively and at the set piece, Lovotti helped set the platform for an impressive win over Canada.

2. Bongi Mbonambi (South Africa)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

With two tries to his name and the

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.