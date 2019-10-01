He's the Aussie sports villain Kiwis love.

Yes, that's how veteran America's Cup sailor Jimmy Spithill sees himself.

The victorious 2013 Oracle Team USA skipper, who has switched to Luna Rossa for the 2021 showdown in Auckland, remains refreshingly straight forward.

"I think Kiwis respect someone who doesn't give up, who fights for everything on the field of play, but ashore is honest and candid when asked a question," Spithill tells redbull.com.

"I've always had a lot of fun in New Zealand, and can't wait to get back there. I've had some awesome battles on the water over the year with the Kiwis, and I'm looking forward to a few more."

Spithill's cocky persona helped Oracle to an extraordinary come-from-behind win against Team New Zealand in San Francisco. But his efforts to retain the cup in Bermuda two years ago were foiled by Peter Burling and New Zealand's multihull mastery.

The 40-year-old Spithill, who helmed Luna Rossa in 2007, said his passion for America's Cup sailing remained as strong as ever.

James Spithill trains in Cagliari, Italy. Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool

Spithill has never been short of a word in the name of a sporting psychological battles, but he's not talking up the Italian challenge yet.

He describes the big foiling monohulls as "daunting".

"They are really pushing the boundaries and it should be pretty cool to see them foiling at big speeds," he said.

"Like F1, the America's Cup has always been about pushing technology, engineering and the athletes. This one is no different.

"At the moment I don't think anyone can rank the teams until they line up for the first time in Cagliari in April for the first World Series event."