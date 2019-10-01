A young rugby sensation from New Zealand called Blair Murray has been labelled the next Christian Cullen after an unbelievable try for the New Zealand Schools team against Fiji.

The New Plymouth Boys' High School prodigy scored an incredible 60m solo try as he outran three Fijians with precision timing, express speed and sudden change of angles.

The fullback's wonder try has comparisons to one of the All Blacks' best players of all time, Christian Cullen, who was known for his change of angles, support play, express pace and bamboozling sidestep.

The All Blacks posted Murray's try to YouTube, with Kiwis quick to label the gun fullback a future All Black.

Blair Murray has been on fire for the New Zealand Schools side over the past two seasons. Photo / Sky Sport

"Murray looks like a future AB, reminds me of a young Christian Cullen," one person wrote.

Another added: "That's who I was thinking of as well (Christian Cullen). He got that step and speed off the mark. I love to see his progress."

Another compared him to Damien McKenzie, saying "future McKenzie in the making, wicked pace and step."

A third wrote: "Dam that Murray dude is gonna be an All Black if they bring him up right. That dude's got talent to burn."

The New Zealand Schools went on to beat the Fiji Schools side 43-8.

In 2018, Murray was awarded the Jerry Collins Memorial Bronze Boot for his efforts in the black jersey. Murray started all three matches against Australian opponents and crossed for four tries.