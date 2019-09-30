ANY GIVEN MONDAY

Not all superheroes wear capes and underpants over their tights.

Some of them pair too-short shorts with naff polo shorts.

Oh, and one, in particular, is Australian. Sorry.

Meet the hero this World Cup needed – Angus Gardner.

The whistler was in control of Japan's monumental upset of Ireland, a result few outside of Jamie Joseph's sect saw coming.

Gardner played his part, too, for all the right reasons, but don't tell Joe Schmidt that.

The biggest blight on modern rugby is not the high tackle, the scrum resets or even the fog-shrouded world of the breakdown.

